Wales women inundated with support from Welsh children ahead of playoff tie

Hundreds of children have put pen to paper and have written poems to show their support for Cymru, who have reached the UEFA Women’s EURO play-offs for the first time.

This evening Cymru will face Slovakia in their second play-off semi-final match. Ahead of the games, Literature Wales and the FAW teamed up to ask the children of Wales to celebrate Cymru’s achievement and show how inspiring they are using the power of poetry.

Submissions were sent in droves by teachers and parents alike. From Anglesey to Narberth, Merthyr to Mold, Rhyl to Brecon, children from 6 – 16 years of age have been inspired by the Welsh women’s team, who stand on the brink of making history.

The Cymru squad, including, Cymru Manager Rhian Wilkinson and Cymru players Angharad James, Jess Fishlock, Hayley Ladd, Kayleigh Barton and many more, were amazed with the creative efforts of Wales’ creative children.

Angharad James, Cymru Captain said: “We’re truly inspired by the support we’re seeing from schools and children all over Wales, it means the world to us. Reading these poems filled with passion, pride, and creativity has given us an extra boost ahead of Tuesday’s crucial game.

“A big thank you to every child who’s written a poem for us, knowing that you’re behind us on this journey is incredibly powerful. We’ll be taking your words with us onto the pitch Tuesday night and hope to see you at Cardiff City Stadium. Diolch o galon!”

Leusa Llewellyn, Artistic Director of Literature Wales said: “Here at Literature Wales we have always believed that poetry and sport is a match made in heaven, and reading these fantastic poems by children across Wales further solidifies our conviction. Cymru have captured the imagination, and we’re all proud of their achievements and for what’s to come. These poems are alive with this excitement whilst also celebrating the power of women and girls in football. Amdani hi!”

Melissa Palmer, FAW Senior PR and Campaigns Manager said: “This collaboration with Literature Wales highlights how sport and culture come together to celebrate Welsh identity. Football has an undeniable ability to unite communities, and by working with organisations like Literature Wales, together, we’re helping to inspire the next generation of poets, footballers and fans alike.

“These poems embody the pride and spirit of our nation, capturing what it means to be a part of Cymru’s journey, especially at this historic moment for the women’s team. The FAW and Cymru team are so grateful, and couldn’t be prouder to share this celebration with the young people of Wales!”

Cymru fans and the Red Wall play a key part in Cymru’s games and it is hoped fans will be out in their numbers for the play-off semi-final, with the second leg at home at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening.

Examples of poems

For Her

On the field of dreams, they run with grace Wales girls unite in this special place.

With passion and pride, they chase the ball For her, for them, they give it their all.

The girls in red, ready to fight

In the heart of Wales our spirits ignite Through sweat and tears they stand up high In Wales’ colours they soar and fly.

• Celyn Thomas, 12, Ysgol y Strade

For Her

Teamwork is the dreamwork! Passionately play.

Be your own dragon.

Yma o hyd!

• Milla, Ysgol Bro Myrddin

For Her

For them, for us, for her, we play today to inspire tomorrow, For us, we will try our best to make history

We will never give up, never back down,

Our game will finally turn history to herstory.

• Blessed Carlo Acutis Catholic School, Merthyr Tydfil

For her

Close your eyes.

Feel the breath on your neck. Stand strong like Yr Wyddfa. Girl power in our hearts.

Let the Red Dragon Rise.

• Jamie, Ysgol Pendalar

