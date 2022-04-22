Wales’ World Cup play-off final against Ukraine or Scotland gets a confirmed date and kick off time

Wales’ World Cup play-off final versus Scotland or Ukraine will be a 5pm kick-off on Sunday, June 5, it has been confirmed.

The FIFA World Cup Play-Off Final at Cardiff City Stadium is sold out. Tickets purchased for the original March date for the Play-Off Final are valid for the rearranged match on 5 June 2022.

Wales’ fixtures in June have been confirmed as:

1 June Poland v Cymru (Nations League) – KO 5:00pm

5 June Cymru v Scotland or Ukraine (World Cup Play-Off Final) – KO 5:00pm

8 June Cymru v Netherlands (Nations League) – KO 7:45pm

11 June Cymru v Belgium (Nations League) – KO 7:45pm

14 June Netherlands v Cymru (Nations League) – KO 7:45pm

Tickets for the UEFA Nations League matches are now on sale to The Red Wall members. Full details of the on sale stages can be found here.

The match against Scotland or Ukraine had been due to take place in March but was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Whoever qualifies from the clash in Cardiff will be in a finals group alongside England, the United States and Iran.

If Wales win the playoff final, they will make their first appearance in the finals of the World Cup since 1958.

Their their first game would be against the United States on 21 November, followed by a game against Iran on 25 November.

The clash with England would take place on 29 November.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

