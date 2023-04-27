Warning issued to Wrexham fans ahead of Gulls clash

Wrexham fans are being warned of a heightened police presence for the National League finale against Torquay United on Saturday.

The sell-out clash takes place at Torquay’s Plainmoor ground with a 5PM kick off.

The hosts will be battling to save themselves from possible relegation from the National League, while a jubilant Wrexham side sealed top spot and promotion back to the EFL last weekend against Borehamwood.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are expecting the area to be very busy and there will be a heightened police presence.

The police also warned Wrexham fans they would be turned away from pubs in the St Marychurch area of the town and venues near the ground and that away fans in the home ends of the stadium are also likely to be ejected.

Peaceful

Chief Inspected Ben Asprey, the officer in charge, said plans were in place to ensure a safe and peaceful match.

“Our public can expect to see a heightened police presence in Torquay on match day,” he told BBC South West.

“Whilst the majority of fans in attendance are a credit to their respective clubs, we will be swift and robust in dealing with anyone who causes trouble; these individuals run the risk of being ejected, arrested, and winding up with a football banning order.”

Sgt Dave Curtis, from the force’s licencing team, advised Wrexham fans to contact pubs and bars prior to attending.

“We appreciate that there is a huge amount of excitement around Wrexham AFC at this time, and that many of their fans are heading to the area this weekend as they want to be part of this event, even if they do not have a ticket.”

“For those fans, there are many pubs and bars in the area that are welcoming of all football fans, this includes some of the bars and pubs in The Strand and Harbourside area of the town.”

