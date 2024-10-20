Warren Gatland excited by Wales’ prospects in Autumn Internationals

Warren Gatland has backed Wales to show their development after an “incredibly challenging year” ahead of Monday’s squad announcement for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

Wales will face Fiji, Australia and South Africa next month eager to end a nine-Test losing streak which is one defeat away from equalling the country’s worst run from between 2002 and 2003.

A summer tour of Australia, where they lost the Test series 2-0, ended with a much-needed 36-35 victory over Queensland Reds and Gatland, who will be without lock Dafydd Jenkins for the autumn fixtures, feels there are reasons to be cheerful.

Excited

Gatland told the Welsh Rugby Union website: “It has been an incredibly challenging year and I’m the first to put my hand up and recognise that, but I’m excited about the challenges ahead.

“I promise you we’re going to work incredibly hard as a group and hopefully we can show some development as a squad in the autumn campaign. That’s important.

“As a coaching group we’ve identified a number of young players who are outstanding prospects for Wales in the future and who are incredibly talented. We’ve gone down that road and we want to spend more time with developing these players.

“It’s about having the confidence and self-belief that you’re making the best decisions for Welsh rugby. It’s probably an unusual position for me to be in where you’re under that pressure, but I’m excited about the challenge.

Results

He added: “I’m well aware that international rugby is about performance and about results and that’s just a fact we have to deal with.

“With that comes expectation and external pressure – but that’s what drives me and gives me the motivation to get out there and work these players hard to hopefully get some results in the autumn.”

