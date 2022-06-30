Warren Gatland tells Eddie Jones how he handled the Welsh press

Warren Gatland has given Eddie Jones some advice on dealing with the media, based on how he himself handled the Welsh press.

The former Wales coach said that he made sure to explain to the media in Wales exactly what he was doing and what his plans were at all times, and stuck to them.

In his new Telegraph column, Warren Gatland said that if he began to change “the narrative” around the Welsh team, the media would begin to ask difficult questions.

He said: “As Wales head coach, I always liked to set out my stall, tell the media what my plans and preparations were and then they couldn’t come back and criticise because we said: ‘This is what we told you we were going to do.’

“It is when you fluctuate between plan A to plan B and suddenly say you are developing a team for next year having initially said you were going to be the best team in the world that people say: ‘Hang on, that is the first that we have heard about this.’

“It is not always obvious to me what England’s narrative has been. The key for Eddie now is to start having some consistency in selection – picking players and sticking with them.”

‘Only reason’

Warren Gatland also suggested that Wayne Pivac should not pick older players such as Dan Lydiate unless he was planning to use them at the World Cup.

Dan Lydiate, who is 34, will return to international rugby alongside George North when Wales face South Africa on Saturday.

“To pick the 35-year-old now says to me that he must be part of the World Cup squad because for what other reason would you pick him?” Warren Gatland said.

“It is the same with Dan Lydiate with Wales. I love Dan as a guy and as a player but by picking him now, the only reason can be that he will be part of the squad going to France next year.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

