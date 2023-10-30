Warren Gatland to join hit rugby podcast tour in Swansea

Warren Gatland is set to appear in Swansea this week as part of a hit rugby podcast tour.

The Welsh coach will join James Haskell and Mike Tindall at the Swansea Arena on 2 November for their The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

The New Zealander, who has led Wales to four Six Nations titles during his 12-year reign from 2007, will join the former England rugby legends as part of their ‘World Cup After Party’ tour.

Warren Gatland returned for a second stint as Wales’ head coach 12 months ago – and lead them to the knockout stages of the recent men’s Rugby World Cup.

Unparalleled success

Prior to that he had sealed his place in Welsh hearts with unparalleled success between 2007 and 2019, having led the Dragons to four Six Nations titles – including three Grand Slams, reaching the semi-finals of the 2011 and 2019 Rugby World Cups, and briefly heading the world rugby rankings.

In English club rugby, Gatland helped steer Wasps clear of relegation in 2002 as part of the coaching team, before taking on the role of director of rugby from 2002 to 2005, taking the Premiership title for three seasons in a row, alongside European titles – with a squad including James Haskell.

This will be the second tour from the podcast team, following a series of sold out shows in 2022.

Since The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launched in summer 2020, it has become the world’s biggest rugby show, with more than 12 million listens and 50 million-plus views online.

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby – The World Cup After Party will see former Sky Sports rugby presenter Alex Payne, James Haskell and Mike Tindall share their own personal World Cup stories whilst recapping all the action from the recent 2023 men’s Rugby World Cup.

Ahead of the Swansea show, James Haskell said: “Warren Gatland is an incredible figure in world rugby – the work he has done over many years now speaks for itself and we can’t wait for him to join us on home turf in Swansea.

“It’s exciting to be off on another live tour for The Good, The Bad And The Rugby – and as listeners to the podcast know we love getting stuck into the stories from our guests… So buy a ticket, and jump on the GBR magical mystery tour!”

Tour

The trio will take to the stage to recreate the trademark banter they have on air as The Good (Alex), The Bad (James) And The Rugby (Mike). They will share tales from on and off the pitch for what promises to be a night filled with surprises and laughter with audience interaction, fun and games.

Mike Tindell added: “We had an amazing time touring with The Good, The Bad And The Rugby – LIVE last year, so we cannot wait to get back out there now with the lowdown on all things World Cup. Personally, it will be a really special way to look back on being part of the England World Cup winning squad from 2003.”

And Alex said: “Anyone who has ever listened to the show knows that my role is part host, part baby-sitter and part punchbag – so after two months of the Rugby World Cup in France, I could probably do with a break… But I’ve got to pay the bills. Time to get the goggles on and climb into the sidecar once again. See you there!”

Alongside the rugby chat, The Good, The Bad And The Rugby is popular with fans thanks to its mix of general sporting and pop-culture talking points – meaning it is a hit with rugby fans as well as a wider general audience.

