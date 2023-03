Watch: 33 different videos of that stunning Gareth Bale free kick

//= do_shortcode('[in-content-square]')?>

If there is one thing we learned from Wales’ World Cup playoff semi-final victory against Austria it is that Gareth Bale deserves his own Marvel movie franchise – and also that we can’t stop watching videos of THAT free kick.

Days after Wales secured a World Cup playoff final in June, it became quickly apparent that people were watching that bewitching piece of supreme skill over and over again, caught in some sort of enraptured reverie thanks to the king of Welsh football.

And who can blame them (or us – as we’ve also replayed that goal hundreds of times) for wanting to re-watch a piece of world class footballing wizardry.

With that in mind, we took it upon ourselves to mine as many videos of that free kick as we could possibly find – complete with the sort of frenzied limbs you only tend to see at Wales games at the Cardiff City Stadium.

So sit back, relax, enjoy – and be thankful you’re living in the age of Bale.

The Welsh language version is better! pic.twitter.com/oyLJHUetJ9 โ€” ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ ๐ŸŒปVaughan Williams ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ๐ŸŽ—๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช (@Vaughan_Wms) March 25, 2022

Oh my word this angle is satisfying. Stunning from Gareth Bale. ๐Ÿ‘pic.twitter.com/J4GbMMOLeU โ€” SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 25, 2022

Gareth “the magnificent” Bale ๐Ÿ’ฅโšฝ๏ธ๐Ÿ’ซpic.twitter.com/ShQ25kJSiZ โ€” Premier Lig Turkiye (@PremierTurkiye) March 26, 2022

THAT. IS. SENSATIONAL. ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ This is world-class from Gareth Bale ๐Ÿ‘ pic.twitter.com/DXHMonDMVy โ€” Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2022

Gareth Frank Bale pic.twitter.com/tBPZ0qumxi โ€” Pete Tscherewik (@Pete_Tscherewik) March 24, 2022

The moment the first @GarethBale11 goal went in at the Cardiff City Stadiumโ€ฆ ๐Ÿ”ฅ pic.twitter.com/TaI9MtEGRu โ€” Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) March 25, 2022

The Gareth Bale show ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ pic.twitter.com/98oyGDaVzc โ€” Corey Brewerton (@BrewertonCorey) March 24, 2022

Had a great view of Gareth Bale’s free kick today. About time I got a goal on camera ๐Ÿ˜‚ Massive win for Wales, can’t wait for June now! #cymruambyth pic.twitter.com/6VHiS4w6TU โ€” Matt Williams (@MattW16x) March 25, 2022

Canโ€™t explain how amazing last night was. Atmosphere was unreal ๐Ÿคฉ my view of Sir Gareth Baleโ€™s worldie #limbs @FAWales pic.twitter.com/GvSxi7hfTD โ€” Robyn Pinder ๐Ÿง (@RobynPinder8) March 25, 2022

There isnโ€™t many times where this lad @GarethBale11 has failed to deliver when it counts for Wales ๐Ÿ‘ What a night ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ pic.twitter.com/1RFTs7z4to โ€” Gerwyn Griffiths (@GerwynGriffiths) March 25, 2022

VINTAGE ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ @GarethBale11 I love you I love you pic.twitter.com/psVOlQ38mR โ€” bap (@BillyParcell) March 25, 2022

Loving this clip of my son and his mates celebrating @GarethBale11 scoring an absolute banging free kick on Thursday night. @Cymru โšฝ๏ธโšฝ๏ธ pic.twitter.com/9V0ZCPzG6K โ€” Steven Pither (@StevePither) March 26, 2022

Gareth Bale oh myโ€ฆ๐ŸŽฏ never lets Wales down pic.twitter.com/LwP5XuQsSq โ€” Ryan Evans (@ryan_evans39) March 25, 2022

Iโ€™m late to the party with this post, but such a moment is so splendid that it is worth putting forward my piece of recorded history as homage to the great Motherland and living legend who is Gareth Bale #WalesVAustria pic.twitter.com/H8xYQ0bRXb โ€” Sonny Davies ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง (@InnerSonny) March 27, 2022

My view of that Gareth Bale free kick

Inject it๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ pic.twitter.com/KRNsRmH1zh โ€” Harri Jackson (@harrijackson3) March 27, 2022

Apologies to those with neck conditions…

And this is what that free kick meant to the youngest Wales fans…

Bless his heart. It means everything. My son filmed this… pic.twitter.com/JoXtC3zjYL โ€” Cymraesydwi ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ (@cymraesydwi) March 27, 2022

My group of lads with the Pembrokeshire Schools U10s were buzzing as well ๐Ÿ˜„๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿผ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ท๓ ฌ๓ ณ๓ ฟ๐Ÿ”ฅโšฝ๏ธ pic.twitter.com/SoFtTzS7Xb โ€” Mikey Loveridge MUFC (@loveridge7) March 27, 2022

Inspired by @GarethBale11 last night at the CCS Tristan has been out practicing his free kicks this evening! pic.twitter.com/Xr4saxzYPR โ€” Kit Wilson (He/Him) (@KITMWILSON) March 25, 2022

