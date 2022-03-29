Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: 33 different videos of that stunning Gareth Bale free kick

29 Mar 2022 5 minutes Read
ALL the angles and ALL the limbs from THAT free kick

If there is one thing we learned from Wales’ World Cup playoff semi-final victory against Austria it is that Gareth Bale deserves his own Marvel movie franchise – and also that we can’t stop watching videos of THAT free kick.

Days after Wales secured a World Cup playoff final in June, it became quickly apparent that people were watching that bewitching piece of supreme skill over and over again, caught in some sort of enraptured reverie thanks to the king of Welsh football.

And who can blame them (or us – as we’ve also replayed that goal hundreds of times) for wanting to re-watch a piece of world class footballing wizardry.

With that in mind and ahead of tonight’s DEC Ukraine Appeal match against the Czech Republic, we took it upon ourselves to mine as many videos of that free kick as we could possibly find – complete with the sort of frenzied limbs you only tend to see at Wales games at the Cardiff City Stadium.

So sit back, relax, enjoy – and be thankful you’re living in the age of Bale.

Apologies to those with neck conditions…

And this is what that free kick meant to the youngest Wales fans…

