Watch: 33 different videos of that stunning Gareth Bale free kick

If there is one thing we learned from Wales’ World Cup playoff semi-final victory against Austria it is that Gareth Bale deserves his own Marvel movie franchise – and also that we can’t stop watching videos of THAT free kick.

Days after Wales secured a World Cup playoff final in June, it became quickly apparent that people were watching that bewitching piece of supreme skill over and over again, caught in some sort of enraptured reverie thanks to the king of Welsh football.

And who can blame them (or us – as we’ve also replayed that goal hundreds of times) for wanting to re-watch a piece of world class footballing wizardry.

With that in mind and ahead of tonight’s DEC Ukraine Appeal match against the Czech Republic, we took it upon ourselves to mine as many videos of that free kick as we could possibly find – complete with the sort of frenzied limbs you only tend to see at Wales games at the Cardiff City Stadium.

So sit back, relax, enjoy – and be thankful you’re living in the age of Bale.

The Welsh language version is better! pic.twitter.com/oyLJHUetJ9 — 🇺🇦 🌻Vaughan Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🎗🇮🇪 (@Vaughan_Wms) March 25, 2022

Oh my word this angle is satisfying. Stunning from Gareth Bale. 👏pic.twitter.com/J4GbMMOLeU — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 25, 2022

Gareth “the magnificent” Bale 💥⚽️💫pic.twitter.com/ShQ25kJSiZ — Premier Lig Turkiye (@PremierTurkiye) March 26, 2022

THAT. IS. SENSATIONAL. 😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 This is world-class from Gareth Bale 👏 pic.twitter.com/DXHMonDMVy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2022

Gareth Frank Bale pic.twitter.com/tBPZ0qumxi — Pete Tscherewik (@Pete_Tscherewik) March 24, 2022

The moment the first @GarethBale11 goal went in at the Cardiff City Stadium… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TaI9MtEGRu — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) March 25, 2022

The Gareth Bale show 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/98oyGDaVzc — Corey Brewerton (@BrewertonCorey) March 24, 2022

Had a great view of Gareth Bale’s free kick today. About time I got a goal on camera 😂 Massive win for Wales, can’t wait for June now! #cymruambyth pic.twitter.com/6VHiS4w6TU — Matt Williams (@MattW16x) March 25, 2022

Can’t explain how amazing last night was. Atmosphere was unreal 🤩 my view of Sir Gareth Bale’s worldie #limbs @FAWales pic.twitter.com/GvSxi7hfTD — Robyn Pinder 🧠 (@RobynPinder8) March 25, 2022

There isn’t many times where this lad @GarethBale11 has failed to deliver when it counts for Wales 👏 What a night 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1RFTs7z4to — Gerwyn Griffiths (@GerwynGriffiths) March 25, 2022

VINTAGE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @GarethBale11 I love you I love you pic.twitter.com/psVOlQ38mR — bap (@BillyParcell) March 25, 2022

Loving this clip of my son and his mates celebrating @GarethBale11 scoring an absolute banging free kick on Thursday night. @Cymru ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9V0ZCPzG6K — Steven Pither (@StevePither) March 26, 2022

Gareth Bale oh my…🎯 never lets Wales down pic.twitter.com/LwP5XuQsSq — Ryan Evans (@ryan_evans39) March 25, 2022

I’m late to the party with this post, but such a moment is so splendid that it is worth putting forward my piece of recorded history as homage to the great Motherland and living legend who is Gareth Bale #WalesVAustria pic.twitter.com/H8xYQ0bRXb — Sonny Davies 🇺🇦🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@InnerSonny) March 27, 2022

My view of that Gareth Bale free kick

Inject it🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KRNsRmH1zh — Harri Jackson (@harrijackson3) March 27, 2022

Apologies to those with neck conditions…

And this is what that free kick meant to the youngest Wales fans…

Bless his heart. It means everything. My son filmed this… pic.twitter.com/JoXtC3zjYL — Cymraesydwi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇦 (@cymraesydwi) March 27, 2022

My group of lads with the Pembrokeshire Schools U10s were buzzing as well 😄👍🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SoFtTzS7Xb — Mikey Loveridge MUFC (@loveridge7) March 27, 2022

Inspired by @GarethBale11 last night at the CCS Tristan has been out practicing his free kicks this evening! pic.twitter.com/Xr4saxzYPR — Kit Wilson (He/Him) (@KITMWILSON) March 25, 2022

