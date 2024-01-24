Watch: A guide to the Netflix Six Nations: Full Contact docuseries

A new docuseries going behind the scenes of the Six Nations permieres on Netflix today.

Created by the Six Nations and the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive who say they are bringing fans closer than ever to the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Six Nations: Full Contact aims to take viewers inside the exhilarating world of the oldest and greatest annual international rugby tournament, giving fans an insight into behind the scenes moments, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar to take home the prestigious trophy.

The Six Nations series joins a slate of sports programming which also includes docuseries centred the World Cup Cup in Qatar, Formula 1 series ‘F1: Drive to Survive’, tennis series ‘Break Point’ and golf series ‘Full Swing’.

Players and coaches featured in the docuseries include Ellis Genge, Freddie Steward, Louis Rees Zammit, Dan Biggar, Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, Gael Fickou, Antoine Dupont, Seb Negri, Stephen Varney, Andrew Porter, Blair Kinghorn, Warren Gatland, Kieran Crowley, Neil Barnes (Italy assistant coach), John Fogarty (Ireland assistant/scrum coach), Marcus Smith, Steve Borthwick, Gregor Townsend, Shaun Edwards, Fabien Galthie.

“This eclectic group of new and returning series reinforces that we are committed to delivering the best sports stories to our fans,” said Brandon Riegg – Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix.

“By going behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest sporting events with unprecedented access, we have a unique opportunity to share the triumphs, tribulations and drama of these iconic moments with our hundreds of millions of global members.”

Episode Overview

101 – LET BATTLE COMMENCE

Scotland have never won the Guinness Six Nations. Coach Gregor Townsend must find a way to get the best out of his star player, maverick fly-half Finn Russell. In England, new coach Steve Borthwick has just 9 days to prepare his fly-half Marcus Smith and the team to face the old enemy at Twickenham.

102 – HARD KNOCK LIFE

With a childhood very different to many other England Rugby players and a non-traditional route into the game, loose head prop Ellis Genge suffers from imposter syndrome. In Italy, Seb Negri is trying to regain his confidence for the game he loves after suffering a head-injury during last season’s game against England, where Genge’s quick thinking saved Negri’s life, forming an unwavering level of respect between the two players.

103 – ON THE EDGE

Ireland are the world’s number 1 team but have not won a championship since 2018, so are determined to deliver the title and Grand Slam this time around. Loose head prop Andrew Porter is one of the world’s best, but his mental health struggles reveal there is a lot more to him than the man we see on the pitch. As the Irish face reigning champions, France, Porter also faces his nemesis, French prop Atonio.

104 – THE SECOND COMING

After a string of recent losses, and the possibility of a players strike looming, legendary former coach

Warren Gatland returns to take charge of Wales. After two defeats from two, Wales go up against old rival, England. Under intense pressure, Gatland makes some controversial selection decisions as he looks to rebuild his side.

105 – PRESSURE COOKER

Kiwi coaches Crowley and Barnes face the difficult job of building a winning mindset in the Italian team. Pinning their hopes on fresh faced Steven Varney to help turn around the team’s fortunes, their third match sees them up against the number one team in the world – Ireland.

106 – LA DÉFENSE

A shaky start to the tournament has rocked reigning champions France. To hold onto their crown, defence captain Gael Fickou knows they need to regain control of their game. After an intense encounter with championship contenders Scotland and the formidable Finn Russell, Fickou and France bolster themselves for a face off against England and the newly appointed Captain Ellis Genge.

107 – THE LAST DANCE

It’s round four of the Six Nations and Scotland face Grand Slam favourites Ireland. Legendary Scottish fullback, Stuart Hogg, dares to dream of a victory that could lead to Scotland’s first ever Guinness Six Nations trophy, whilst Irish icon, Johnny Sexton, focuses on the tantalisingly close Grand Slam glory.

108 – AGONY OR ECSTACY

With Scotland’s Finn Russell injured, Blair Kinghorn has big shoes to fill against Italy. Italian Coach Crowley prepares himself for dismissal. A win over Wales takes the French top of the table, before England head to Dublin to try and salvage some pride. It’s the final Six Nations for Irish legend fly-half Johnny Sexton, while England captain Owen Farrell faces his father and Irish coach Andy Farrell in a tense final in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day weekend.

