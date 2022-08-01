Watch: Aaron Ramsey is unveiled as an OGC Nice player

Aaron Ramsey was tonight unveiled as an OGC Nice player with an action-packed highlights reel.

The Welsh star was linked with Charlotte FC in MLS, but chose to play his football in the country which proved such a highlight for him at Euro 2016.

The club, based in the stunning surroundings of the south of France, unveiled the Welshman courtesy of a video that will get any Nice fan excited at the prospect of the world class midfielder appearing for their club.

The club announced the arrival of Ramsey on the club website with pictures of the Welshman signing his contract.

They said: ‘After signing several young players (Bulka, Bouanani, Ilie, Beka Beka), this time, it’s a vastly experienced player who has transferred to Le Gym: the talented and charismatic leader, Aaron Ramsey.

‘A versatile midfielder with great athletic and technical qualities as well as an eye for goal, the 31-year-old Aaron Ramsey starred for Arsenal in the English Premier League, with whom he made 371 appearances (65 goals) between 2008 and 2019, winning three FA Cups (2014, 2015, 2017).

‘The youngest-ever captain of the Wales national team (at just 20 years of age), who also wore the colours of Cardiff and Nottingham Forest in the UK, he has played for Juventus since 2019. He made 69 appearances for La Vecchia Donna before being loaned to Rangers FC in Scotland for the first six months of 2022, and with whom he played in the UEFA Europa League final and won the Scottish Cup.

‘An established international star, Ramsey has earned 74 caps for the Dragons, playing in two European championships (2016, 2020), and was named in the Euro Team of the Tournament in 2016 when Wales made the semi-finals.

‘The midfielder, who has also played 81 continental matches, including 65 in the Champions League, is excited by the challenge of playing for Les Rouge et Noir this coming season.

‘Welcome to your new home, Aaron’.

Ramsey recently terminated his contract with Juventus and has been a free agent since leaving the Serie A giants.

Rumours over Ramsey’s next destination had been flying around throughout the transfer window with both Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City linked with the player, as well as moves to MLS.

OGC Nice are managed by renowned Swiss manager Lucien Favre – who is looking to make his mark in his second spell at the club by bringing in Ramsey and also Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Of course, Ramsey wouldn’t be the first Welshman heading to France this summer with Joe Rodon leaving Spurs for a season-long loan at Rennes.

The move will give Ramsey an opportunity to continue to test himself at a high level, as a key member of a side pushing for Europe ahead of Wales’ appearance at the World Cup in November.

Bonne chance Aaron et Joe!

