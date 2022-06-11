Watch: Aaron Ramsey’s exquisite assist and Brennan Johnson’s lethal finish

On yet another impressive evening when Wales once again competed with the very best in the world, it was Brennan Johnson and Aaron Ramsey who took the plaudits in a 1-1 draw with Belgium.

The Belgian side has spent much of the last decade ranked first or second in world football.

Yet in eight games against Wales they have only won two, losing two and drawing four.

Wales once again demonstrated why they have the Red Devils’ number with a performance full of guts and determination, and no little quality either.

This was demonstrated when Ethan Ampadu was so unlucky to have an exquisite goal struck off for offside in the first half.

Ethan Ampadu yn rhoi Cymru ar y blaen ond VAR ddim yn ei chaniatáu oherwydd camsefyll ❌@S4C | #WALBEL pic.twitter.com/TMUpg9tKLN — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) June 11, 2022

When Wales went behind to a 50th minute Youri Tielemans goal it looked like despite all their endeavour it would be yet another unlucky loss, so far a feature of this Nations League campaign.

However, that was not to be the case and in the 86th minute Aaron Ramsey conjured up a moment of magic, his dancing feet bamboozling the Belgium defence, a deft back heel flick finding the on rushing Brennan Johnson who calmly slotted the ball away for his first Welsh goal.

A nervous wait for a VAR check followed, but there was joy unconfined for the youngster and the Red Wall when the goal was given.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Brennan Johnson equalises for Wales against Belgium! The @NFFC man with his first goal for @Cymru 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tbQfvrijcI — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 11, 2022

