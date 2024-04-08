Watch: All 100 of strike ace Paul Mullin’s goals for Wrexham

To call Paul Mullin a phenomenon is to understate the goal ace’s achievements since he arrived at Wrexham in July 2021.

In less than three seasons, which included a spell out on the sidelines, he notched up another landmark moment in the 2-1 victory over Colchester United on Saturday, 100 goals for the Dragons.

From his first goal on his debut away at Solihull Moors when the Red Dragons drew 2-2 on the opening day of the 2021/22 season, he has blazed an incredible trail of goals. Whether inside the box, outside the box, right foot, left foot, or with his head, the result is inevitably a goal.

The 29-year-old striker has scored some vital goals and hit the headlines along the way. Whether that be winning the golden boot for finishing up as top scorer in the FA Cup or fans urging Wales boss Robert Page to pick him for the international side.

The Liverpool-born talisman joined the club in July 2021, making the move from Cambridge United with whom he had just won promotion to Sky Bet League One.

On becoming the eighth Wrexham player to reach the 100 goal milestone he told the club’s official website: “The feeling of scoring today [on Saturday against Colchester] and I only realised when I got back to the halfway line what it was because it was I to put it out of my mind.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement but you know me I’ll never stop wanting more and more that’s what I’ll try to do.

“Thankfully I’ve managed to score it now so people can stop asking me about it [laughing] and we can focus on winning games.”

Wrexham currently sit in second place in Sky Bet League Two, and face Crawley Town at The Racecourse on Tuesday evening.

Mullin added: “It’s now two home games in a row and two games that we’re looking forward too.

“We always love playing at home – I’ve said it so many times before and we know how challenging it’s going to be.

“At this stage of the season everyone is fighting for things. We’re fighting for promotion; Crawley are fighting for the playoffs so it’s a challenge that we’re looking forward too.

“We’re going into it full of confidence and hopefully we can get three more points.”

