Watch: All of Wrexham striker Paul Mullin’s nine FA Cup goals

The National League season may have finished some weeks ago, but as far as Paul Mullin is concerned he is still very much living the dream.

After Wrexham’s record breaking season which saw the striker enjoy promotion back to the football league, an emotional bus tour around the city and then an all expenses paid trip to Vegas, there was also the little matter of an interview with GQ magazine and being interviewed on the pitch at the National League playoff final.

The goal ace repeated that feat today when he was interviewed on the pitch at the FA Cup Final where he picked up his impressive Golden Ball trophy for finishing top scorer in this season’s FA Cup.

His impressive haul saw him finish some way ahead of his nearest rival, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

It was a double celebration for the Dragons with striker Sam Dalby finishing ahead of another Manchester City player, Kevin De Bruyne, with most assists in the cup this season.

The Golden Ball Award was presented to Mullin, who qualifies to play for Wales through his grandmother, after the FA Cup Final to recognise him as the competition’s top scorer.

The award was established last season to commemorate the top scorer from the extra preliminary round through to the Final, and Mullin became its second winner after scoring nine goals during Wrexham’s run through to the fourth round.

The forward and his family were invited to Wembley Stadium as guests of the FA, and he collected the award after seeing Manchester City lift the competition’s other trophy.

The FA’s director of professional game relations, Andy Ambler, said: “This competition is unique because it gives clubs and players across the pyramid the chance to test themselves against the very best, and come out on top.

“It’s no secret how special this season has been for Paul and Wrexham, and we were delighted to cap it off by inviting him to Wembley Stadium to receive his award and enjoy an historic Final.”

Mullin added: “This season has been unforgettable, and receiving this award at today’s Final was the icing on the cake. Every kid wants to play in the Emirates FA Cup growing up, and to become the top scorer is a really proud moment for me and my family.”

