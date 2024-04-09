Watch: All six goals as Wales rout Kosovo in Euro 2025 qualifying

Wales could not have asked for a better start to their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign – and life under new manager Rhian Wilkinson.

Following a 4-0 triumph against Croatia in Wrexham they followed it up with a comprehensive 6-0 win over Kosovo in Podujevo.

Rachel Rowe and Kayleigh Barton were on target in the first half, with both goals set up by Jess Fishlock making her 150th international appearance and captaining the side.

Rowe added a deflected effort before substitute Ffion Morgan slotted in from close range.

Elise Hughes came off the bench to hit a late double as Wales wrapped up another comfortable victory.

Wales next face Ukraine in Llanelli on May 31 as they look to stay on course for the play-offs.

Uchafbwyntiau 🎥 🇽🇰 Kosovo 0-6 Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Buddugoliaeth wych i Gymru yn rowndiau rhagbrofol Ewro 2025 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/1RxGhwamta — Chwaraeon Radio Cymru (@BBCChwaraeonRC) April 9, 2024

READ MORE…

Wales maintain impressive start to Euro 2025 qualifiers with big win in Kosovo

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

