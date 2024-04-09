Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: All six goals as Wales rout Kosovo in Euro 2025 qualifying

09 Apr 2024 1 minute read
Rachel Rowe scores for Wales against Kosovo (Credit: BBC Cymru)

Wales could not have asked for a better start to their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign – and life under new manager Rhian Wilkinson.

Following a 4-0 triumph against Croatia in Wrexham they followed it up with a comprehensive 6-0 win over Kosovo in Podujevo.

Rachel Rowe and Kayleigh Barton were on target in the first half, with both goals set up by Jess Fishlock making her 150th international appearance and captaining the side.

Rowe added a deflected effort before substitute Ffion Morgan slotted in from close range.

Elise Hughes came off the bench to hit a late double as Wales wrapped up another comfortable victory.

Wales next face Ukraine in Llanelli on May 31 as they look to stay on course for the play-offs.

READ MORE…
Wales maintain impressive start to Euro 2025 qualifiers with big win in Kosovo

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.