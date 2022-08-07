Support our Nation today - please donate here
Watch: All the angles of Gareth Bale’s outrageous goal

07 Aug 2022 2 minute read
Gareth Bale’s scores wonder goal for LAFC (Credit: LAFC)

Here’s Gareth Bale doing Gareth Bale things.

The Wales star scored a simply outrageous goal to add to his sublime collection rolling back the years in LAFC’s 4-1 victory overnight.

With a goal reminiscent of his famous run and finish for Real Madrid against Barcelona, he picked the ball up on the wing just over the halfway line, hit the accelerator pedal and coasted past a shocked defender to score a stunning goal.

Bale notched LAFC’s fourth goal after coming up on a second-half substitute in the 60th minute of his club’s away trip to Real Salt Lake.

To say that the Welshman is having the time of his life Stateside would be an understatement.

This was his second goal for the club and another wonderful strike.

Full of confidence and getting back to full fitness, Bale reminded everybody that he will be handful for anyone both in MLS and the forthcoming World Cup.

Enjoy all the angles of Bale’s beautiful goal overnight…

We are all this fan after witnessing Bale’s sensational goal!

And here’s a reminder of Gareth Bale’s first goal in MLS

arthur owen
arthur owen
3 hours ago

I worry that playing in the USA is not ideal preparation for the World Cup.

Kerry Davies
Kerry Davies
13 seconds ago
Reply to  arthur owen

It is 30-32 degrees out there as compared to 35 in Qatar and 25 here and at least he is getting some game time in. Better than sitting on a bench in Madrid.

