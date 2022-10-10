Watch: All the angles of THAT Jess Fishlock wonder goal

As Wales women head out to Switzerland for the biggest match of their lives in the World Cup Playoff final against the Swiss on Tuesday evening, we thought it a good idea to start building excitement ahead of the game with a reminder of that memorable evening at the Cardiff City Stadium against Bosnia – and THAT goal from Jess Fishlock.

It was memorable match for many reasons – a record attendance, four disallowed goals and a volley that took the breath away.

The gentle caress Wales’ star player put on that ball to take the pace off it and guide it into the net was as technically breathtaking as anything you’ll see in sport.

As perfectly weighted as a Tiger Woods chip, a Federer volley or a Bale free kick. It was simply sensational.

For a generation of young girls watching in the crowd Jess Fishlock’s worldie will leave an indelible mark on their memories and inspire future generations of Wales footballers.

So good luck tomorrow Cymru. The nation is behind you.

What a moment for Wales! Jess Fishlock sends her country to the World Cup play-off final with a screamer against Bosnia in extra time 🙌#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/UfRLcQX8Cq — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 7, 2022

