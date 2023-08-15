Watch: All the goals as Wrexham put four past Walsall

Wrexham secured their first win since returning to the EFL as they beat Walsall 4-2.

The hosts deservedly opened the scoring after Will Boyle headed home a floating cross at the back post eight minutes in.

Wrexham soon got another through Ollie Palmer’s skilful 20th-minute volley over the top of Walsall keeper Owen Evans who was caught off his line.

Walsall got one back before the break through a corner flicked on to Chris Hussey who beat Ben Foster at the near post.

After the restart, the visitors nearly equalised, with Foster stood still in his net as a Ryan Stark shot from distance clattered the post.

However, The Dragons proved more clinical and scored a third with a low cross finding Jack Bickerstaff who set himself before finishing through Evans’ legs (56)

Elliot Lee made it four with his second in as many games as the clock ticked down to the delight of the 9,042 home support.

Walsall threatened little in the second half but were gifted a consolation in stoppage time through an Anthony Forde own goal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

