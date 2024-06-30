Watch: All the times Jaz Joyce saved a try with incredible tackles

To say that Jaz Joyce is one of the most exciting rugby players on the planet would be something of an understatement.

The speedy Wales winger who is one of the world’s best rugby sevens players is currently starring for Team GB in the Hamburg 7s this weekend, the final sevens tournament before the Olympics.

There the Welsh player with the explosive turn of pace is set to become the first British rugby player to appear at three Olympic Games after being included in Team GB’s sevens squad for Paris 2024.

Joyce, 28, who helped Britain finish fourth at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and Scotland centre Lisa Thomson are the only non-English players selected in a 14-strong squad.

A new compilation video that has gone viral on social media in the last few days perfectly demonstrates why Jaz has been selected for a third Olympics and how she is just as brilliant at stopping tries as she is scoring them with a series of fantastic try saving tackles

Don’t believe us? Then watch this superb compilation and applaud the supreme tackling ability of this supremely talented Welsh rugby player.

And here are some of Jaz’s blistering tries



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

