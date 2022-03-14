Watch: American’s brilliant reaction to the Welsh national anthem

Imagine hearing the Welsh national anthem for the very first time.

Imagine not having much of an idea about Wales, the Welsh or our rugby heritage.

Then imagine being implored to watch the anthem being sung before a Six Nations match against England in Cardiff. (Namely Wales’ famous 30-3 victory against England in 2013)

When you do, you film yourself and your reactions are absolutely priceless – and your comments are suitably hilarious.

Pirates

This was what well known American vlogger Favour Abara did on her YouTube channel, which has more than 100,000 followers. The results are absolutely brilliant.

Watch for yourself and enjoy – especially if you like to see us compared to fiercesome pirates!

(Thanks to the most excellent Welsh expats Chicago Tafia for the tip)

