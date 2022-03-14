Watch: American’s brilliant reaction to the Welsh national anthem
Imagine hearing the Welsh national anthem for the very first time.
Imagine not having much of an idea about Wales, the Welsh or our rugby heritage.
Then imagine being implored to watch the anthem being sung before a Six Nations match against England in Cardiff. (Namely Wales’ famous 30-3 victory against England in 2013)
When you do, you film yourself and your reactions are absolutely priceless – and your comments are suitably hilarious.
Pirates
This was what well known American vlogger Favour Abara did on her YouTube channel, which has more than 100,000 followers. The results are absolutely brilliant.
Watch for yourself and enjoy – especially if you like to see us compared to fiercesome pirates!
(Thanks to the most excellent Welsh expats Chicago Tafia for the tip)
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The rugby is full of Royal simps and defeatist 80 minute Welsh people.
Barti Du , or Black Bart Roberts was by far the most fearsome pirate during the golden age of piracy and he was Welsh.He managed to seize 400 plus vessels during his career, making Captain Kidd and Blackbeard look like weekend offenders. who barely managed 15 between them. He was tea total and his crew had to sing hymns on Sunday. His flamboyant dress gave rise to the image we have of pirates today. Think Captain Hook in Peter Pan. He was the only real pirate mentioned in the novel Treasure Island. Another famously Infamous Welsh man written out of… Read more »
There are those who say that ‘Jack Black’ in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is based on Barti Ddu … (I also share my birthday with Bartholomew Roberts.)
But did you not consider Harri Morgan, and a great many other cut-throats, too?
🙂