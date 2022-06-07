Watch: Canadian’s emotional reaction to Yma o Hyd – ‘Epic goosebumps!’

You don’t have to speak Welsh to get the message behind Yma o Hyd – or even be Welsh, especially when listening to 30,000 passionate football fans joining in.

As part of his latest vlog, Mace Around The World – who has 78,000 YouTube subscribers – took in Dafydd Iwan singing in front of the Red Wall for the game against Austria in April.

Although the title, and even Dafydd Iwan’s name, prompted confusion, after listening to the chorus he admitted to being “emotional” and having “epic goosebumps”.

“The crowd really joined in in that anthemic harmony altogether and the cacophony of all those voices coming together as one – ah, it’s always one of the amazing things,” the Canadian said.

“Wow, that was incredible. And you saw how emotional he was getting. And you saw like kids, five years old. They might have not known every single word but by midway through the song everybody was joining in for the chorus.

“It’s a beautiful thing of course about traditions and things being passed on. You know they work through cycles, they pass on and then they continue to endure and keep things alive, and a way for all different generations to participate.

“It’s incredible, just goosebumps-inducing. Yeah, I actually really enjoyed that a lot – it’s definitely moving.”

