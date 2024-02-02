Watch: Anthony Hopkins plays Wrexham’s dragon mascot in Super Bowl ad

Anthony Hopkins has had many starring roles in his time – but now the Welshman has pulled off his Welshest part to date – playing a dragon in ad advert.

However, this is no ordinary dragon, this is Wrexham AFC’s mascot Wrex the Dragon – and this is no ordinary advert.

The ad for STōK Cold Brew Coffee – the company that sponsors Wrexham’s stadium The Racecourse, is to be screened during the Super Bowl.

The pinnacle of the American Football season, the Super Bowl is to be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49s in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

Ad slots during the game are some of the most expensive marketing opportunities in the world.

The Welsh star certainly throws himself into the role.

“Hear me roar!” he shouts before donning the dragon’s headgear and running around the hallowed Racecourse pitch.

From Silence of the Lambs to the Roar\s of the Dragon, the actor once again shows his supreme acting chops!

We picked up a key player in the transfer window: Sir @AnthonyHopkins pic.twitter.com/QaF18gvwOl — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 2, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

