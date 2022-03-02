Watch: Are Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds heading to Wrexham on a pub crawl?

Anybody who watched tonight’s episode of The One Show, would have seen Wrexham football club co-owner Ryan Reynolds being interviewed.

Reflecting on a hugely momentous first year as co-owner of the Dragons alongside Rob McElhenney, he enthused about the fans, the club and the fact the team is on a five game winning run.

When quizzed by The One Show’s Welsh presenter Alex Jones about Ryan Reynolds’ good friend coming over to watch a match, the film star said he would love for Ferrell, a huge football fan and himself the co-owner of a football club, Los Angeles FC, to visit the town.

Fun

“He’d love to come to Wrexham,” said Ryan. “He’d be blown away by the stadium. The racecourse ground is one of the oldest stadiums in the world and the club is one of the oldest clubs in the world. He’s enamoured with history. And how much fun would it be to wander around on a little pub crawl throughout Wrexham with Will Ferrell?”

I’m sure every Wrexham fan would love to see this happen.

Given what has happened at the club in the last 12 months, you wouldn’t bet against it happening.

“How much fun would it be to wander around on a little pub crawl throughout Wrexham with Will Ferrell?”😂 This month marks a year since @VancityReynolds took over @Wrexham_AFC 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽ Stream #TheOneShow on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/elJ1qBrbVk pic.twitter.com/5t5DTYnUta — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 2, 2022

