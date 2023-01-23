Watch: Boys’ lovely messages to Ryan Reynolds after he pays for new kit

Young players at FC United of Wrexham have sent Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds a big thank you after he donated £1,600 towards the youth team’s new kit.

The co-owner of Wrexham AFC, surprised the children and especially one of the player’s mum’s – who set up a fundraising page for her son’s under-12s team.

Kayleigh Barton, who set up the page for her son Keegen’s under-12s team said she was in “complete shock” after the Deadpool star saw her appeal and donated the money which allow the team to purchase brand new kits.

In response to Ms Barton’s appeal, Reynolds made a donation of £600 followed by another of £1,000.

As a mark of appreciation to @VancityReynolds for his kind donation to our kit supplier @BLKRATGiraffe has suggested & will add the Deadpool logo to the arms of our bespoke Under 12’s #futsal kit. The lads are going to love them😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/N08NAvImkM — FC United of Wrexham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@FCUtdofWxm) January 22, 2023

After it was confirmed the two donations were from the actor Kayleigh said: “I was nearly in tears. I know how much that money means to the club and the lads. Happy is an understatement.”

In her original appeal, she posted that she wanted all the boys to be able to wear the same kit “as they work so hard”.

Ryan also messaged the team’s founder Andrew Ruscoe to say “enjoy the new uniforms!”.

Mr Ruscoe said that he’d asked the actor to retweet the fundraising appeal but didn’t expect him to donate himself.

The team tweeted a video of its players thanking Reynolds and said it would add the Deadpool logo to the sleeves of the kit as “a mark of appreciation”.

And today, the 46-year-old star posted a video to Keegen, who sadly lost his father last year, and his teammates, saying that he hopes to come and meet them very soon.

In return Keegen recorded his own excited message for the Hollywood star.

This is pure class from the legend himself & @BartonKeegen of our U12’s was that excited he wanted his personal message shared with the world. Himself, his mum & everyone on behalf of @FCUtdofWxm would like to thank everyone for their amazing support & kindness. Thank you 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/UFqbBlZgLF — FC United of Wrexham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@FCUtdofWxm) January 23, 2023

