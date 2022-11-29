Watch: Brave Welshman belts out Welsh national anthem in England fan zone

One brave Welshman stood alone to belt out the national anthem – in the middle of an England fan zone.

The ‘Road to Victory’ England fan park at Depot Mayfield Manchester was full of thousands of England fans as the game prepared to kick off – as well as one Welshman.

Ethan Davies of the Manchester Evening News noted that Harri from Wales sang along to the Welsh national anthems, despite the boos of those around him.

This is Harri. He’s Welsh, lives in north Wales, couldn’t get tickets to a fan zone at home so came here. Here he is belting out his anthem while being booed @mennewsdesk pic.twitter.com/I5mx7EvQ1L — Ethan Davies (@EthanDaviesMEN) November 29, 2022

Over the border in Wales, and on safer ground for the Welsh fans, supporters were also in full voice.

The Welsh anthem in full voice here in Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/EU1yj6t2Q6 — Dan Whitehead (@danwnews) November 29, 2022

Fans in full voice in Cardiff as they sing the national anthem ahead of kick off against England in the #FIFAWorldCup#CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/C8kVhvUF1z — Capital Wales News (@CapitalWALNews) November 29, 2022

