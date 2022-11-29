Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Brave Welshman belts out Welsh national anthem in England fan zone

29 Nov 2022 2 minute read
Picture by @EthanDaviesMEN / Twitter

One brave Welshman stood alone to belt out the national anthem – in the middle of an England fan zone.

The ‘Road to Victory’ England fan park at Depot Mayfield Manchester was full of thousands of England fans as the game prepared to kick off – as well as one Welshman.

Ethan Davies of the Manchester Evening News noted that Harri from Wales sang along to the Welsh national anthems, despite the boos of those around him.

Over the border in Wales, and on safer ground for the Welsh fans, supporters were also in full voice.

Restless shade of the assassinated Tywysog Lloegr
Restless shade of the assassinated Tywysog Lloegr
4 seconds ago

Harri being booed for singing his anthem. Such lovely sportsmanlike neighbours we have eh?
Cofiwch Harri.

0
Reply

