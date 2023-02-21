Watch: Brilliant moment proud dad belts out a stirring version of Yma o Hyd

When Roan Crocker competed in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Championships he was a one-man team.

Roan was the only representative from Wales at the championships held in Belgrade on the weekend.

He travelled out to Serbia with his father Neil to compete in the light heavyweight category at the IMMAF event.

And it was quite the championship for Roan – the 2018 junior welterweight European gold medalist – and also for his dad.

Loudly

The fighter, who trains at Shore Mixed Martial Arts in Abertillery, was without a coaching team but thanks to the England team who offered assistance he had English coaches backing him up in his corner.

He also had the very vocal support of a passionate Welshman in the form of his father Neil in the crowd.

And so successful was Roan he reached the final of his weight category, ending up winning a silver media after narrowly losing to a Ukrainian opponent in the final – picking up Wales’ first ever medal at the World Championships into the bargain.

His medal-winning run also included a memorable victory over a hometown favourite Serbian fighter in the semi-final, which was celebrated loudly and proudly by his dad – one man Red Wall, Neil Crocker, who belted out Yma o Hyd surrounded by hundreds of partisan Serbs.

Luckily, there was major respect for Roan and Neil, from the Serbian crowd who appreciated the performance of the Welsh fighter and the passion of his father.

To find out more visit MMA Cymru HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

