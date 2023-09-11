Watch: Brilliant scenes of Welsh football fans celebrating Wales rugby win
It used to be a commonly held thought that many Wales football fans couldn’t stand rugby and rugby fans weren’t too keen on Welsh international football.
However, as we know many are supporters of both sports – and so it was conclusively proved in the bars of Riga last night as the colourful Wales Away following packed out anywhere that had a screen showing Wales v Fiji.
And as these scenes filmed by Welsh football journalist Laurence Mora show, the fans of the round ball were ecstatic at the victory of those wielding an oval ball!
Cymru fans cheering on the @WelshRugbyUnion team in Riga. #RugbyWorldCup
Every bar packed out with cheers for Cymru. #WalesAway #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/WHnTvppXaT
— Laurence Mora (@Mora_sport) September 10, 2023
#WalesAway I like it!
Latvia rocking tonight after the rugby and positive mood. @talkSPORT @talkSPORT2 covering Wales tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bp0b7Azz91
— Laurence Mora (@Mora_sport) September 10, 2023
As usual as is traditional with any Wales Away trip the fans were on top form, singing, dancing and ingratiating themselves with the no doubt bemused locals in Riga, who we’re certain enjoyed the entertainment of the Welsh fans ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia.
There was even an impromptu singing session with the famed Wales football band The Barry Horns from the balcony of their apartment in the city, who blasted out a few Welsh football classics including perennial favourites Men Of Harlech and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You accompanied by Wales supporters.
Handy that a couple of the @thebarryhorns had accommodation overlooking a bar in the old town in Riga innit?
From our correspondent @owainthomas!#WalesAway pic.twitter.com/CO4Jdk33Qx
— Buzz Shitegear (@BuzzBoncath) September 10, 2023
Got to love the Barry Horns 👌🏻👏🏻👏🏻🏴🍺🇱🇻 #walesaway pic.twitter.com/DIGwqWaIgD
— Ricky Mainwaring (@rickmainz1989) September 11, 2023
