Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Brilliant scenes of Welsh football fans celebrating Wales rugby win

11 Sep 2023 2 minute read
Wales football fans celebrating the Welsh win over Fiji at the Rugby World Cup (Credit: Laurence Mora)

It used to be a commonly held thought that many Wales football fans couldn’t stand rugby and rugby fans weren’t too keen on Welsh international football.

However, as we know many are supporters of both sports – and so it was conclusively proved in the bars of Riga last night as the colourful Wales Away following packed out anywhere that had a screen showing Wales v Fiji.

And as these scenes filmed by Welsh football journalist Laurence Mora show, the fans of the round ball were ecstatic at the victory of those wielding an oval ball!

As usual as is traditional with any Wales Away trip the fans were on top form, singing, dancing and ingratiating themselves with the no doubt bemused locals in Riga, who we’re certain enjoyed the entertainment of the Welsh fans ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia.

There was even an impromptu singing session with the famed Wales football band The Barry Horns from the balcony of their apartment in the city, who blasted out a few Welsh football classics including perennial favourites Men Of Harlech and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You accompanied by Wales supporters.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.