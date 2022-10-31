Watch: Brilliant video of Cymru youngsters practising anthem

It’s not just football coaching that Wales international squads receive when they join up for training camps – Welsh culture is high on the teaching agenda.

And key amongst this is learning Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau – so all players can learn it off by heart before they take to the field for an international match.

This was the case for the Wales U16s ahead of their participation in the International Victory Shield Tournament in Waterford, Ireland, which kicked off yesterday.

In a brilliant video posted on social media by Mike Williams – education and welfare officer for the Cymru under 15 and 16 squads, Mike can be seen putting the U16s through the paces.

However, this wasn’t just the learning of the anthem by memory, it was also a masterclass in how the anthem is actually performed – with Mike teaching the youngsters the ebbs and flows of Hen Wlad Fy NHadau.

Bringing Welsh culture and history to the forefront of everything they do the Football Association of Wales have created a wonderful sense of pride and belonging throughout all its squads.

Da iawn pawb!

