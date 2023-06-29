Watch: Brilliant Wales team try in thrilling victory against Japan

Wales recorded an exciting victory over Japan today to set up a showdown against the French in Pool A of the World U20 World Rugby Championship.

After a poor first half Wales put their foot down in the second period of the match against Japan, running in a number of excellent tries.

Wales were trailing 15-19 at half-time and there was just a point in it as Wales led 20-19 as the game entered the final 10 minutes. However, three quick fire tries gave the Welsh side a 41-19 bonus point victory.

They now sit second in their World U20 pool, below France.

Impressive

Wales narrowly lost 27-26 to New Zealand in their opening pool game, while France today beat the All Blacks 30-12, to set up a meeting with Wales to decide the Pool A winners.

The team coached by former Wales international Mark Jones will enter that game with plenty of confidence after this morale boosting victory.

And if they scores tries like this beauty from man-of-the-match Archie Hughes they’ll give an impressive French side, who hammered Japan 75-12 in their opening game, a real test.

Pace and power from Archie Hughes 💪 Wales score the first try of the game 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#WorldRugbyU20s | @WelshRugbyUnion pic.twitter.com/chvbpovXfJ — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 29, 2023

