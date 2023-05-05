Watch: Brilliant Wrexham song which names every player goes viral

Wrexham have been blessed with a number of new songs to soundtrack their triumphant season finally escaping the National League.

There’s the ubiquitous Declan Swans’ banger ‘Always Sunny In Wrexham’ and let’s not forget the late season smash hit ‘Ben Foster In Goals’ (with thanks to Status Quo’s ‘Rockin’ All Over The World)

Now one of TikTok’s most popular influencers @guitaronion has come up with a brilliantly unique tribute to the Wrexham playing squad and Messrs McElhenney and Reynolds.

The guitarist who has become something of a cult celebrity on the social media platform with a million followers is famed for his football songs that namecheck team’s players.

And to underline Wrexham’s star status he has now had a go at the Dragons’ squad with a rollicking song that cracks along at a far pace in the fine tradition of frenetic classics such as Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ and REM’s ‘It’s The End Of The World As we Know It (And I Feel Fine).

To the tune of The Offspring’s ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid’, Wrexham’s players are rattled of and there’s even a namecheck for Phil Parkinson, Ryan Reynolds and even a cheeky dig at Rob McElhenney.

We’re not sure it will catch on amongst the supporters, but we can only stand and applaud the musician’s offbeat tribute to the National League Champions.

