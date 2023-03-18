Watch: Cardiff City fans furious after game at Rotherham is abandoned

Cardiff City supporters who travelled to their club’s match away at Rotherham United have criticised their opponents after the game was abandoned.

Heavy rainfall ensured that Cardiff’s relegation scrap with the Millers had to be postponed with just two minutes played in the second half and the visitors leading 1-0.

After much deliberation between the officials, managers and the EFL, the game was eventually called off.

However, an investigation is to be launched by the EFL into the postponement.

Cardiff City fans who travelled to the Rotherham’s New York Stadium rang into the Call Rob phone-in on Radio Wales to criticise Rotherham. Supporters demanded a refund and also criticised the apparent lack of effort on the part of Rotherham’s ground staff to clear surface water from the pitch.

Pictures and images showed just three staff on the pitch, with one member of staff shown brushing water on the sidelines, while another looked to be dragging water back onto the pitch.

Cardiff City player Ryan Wintle posted a video of the incident and wrote: “Hahahahah surely banter, brushing the advertising boards.”

Fellow City player Perry NG also took a sideswipe at attempts to clear water from the pitch. He posted on his Instagram page: “Sprinklers and this shambles.”

Meanwhile a video posted by Sky Sports reporter Neil Mellor at the ground of a sprinkler turned on during the downpour added to the fury of Cardiff’s away support.

The former Liverpool striker posted: “Pitch well watered…….Sprinklers and Rain at half time here at Rotherham.”

Pitch well watered…….Sprinklers and Rain at half time here at Rotherham.

HT: Rotherham 0-1 Cardiff #soccersaturday pic.twitter.com/ztPxtCiQOk — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) March 18, 2023

GAME OFF⚽️

Rotherham 0-1 Cardiff (47mins)

Play suspensed for nearly an hour before finally called off.

Waterlogged pitch. #soccersaturday #rufc #cardiffcity pic.twitter.com/qP3EfRdnvZ — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) March 18, 2023

The Bluebirds will feel hard done by as they were clearly on top and should have been more than 1-0 ahead going into half-time, before the torrential downpour which forced the players off the pitch a couple of minutes into the second-half.

Tellingly, when it was announced the game was to be abandoned, Rotherham fans celebrated wildy, while Cardiff fans faced a long journey back to South Wales thinking of what might have been.

The game offered both teams a chance to put some distance between the other and suck the loser further into the battle to stay up, but the game will now be rescheduled for later in the season.

There was no comment from Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi who was apparently told by the EFL not to conduct any interviews.

Rotherham released a statement shortly after the postponement, saying the decision to call the game off will be reviewed by the EFL.

“Match referee Oliver Langford initially suspended play to allow the surface the opportunity to drain, but following a period in the dressing rooms, the pitch had not cleared and upon a further inspection, the game was called off,” Rotherham said.

“The circumstances surrounding the abandonment will now be considered in-line with EFL regulations.”

“Following the abandonment of this afternoon’s Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Cardiff City, the circumstances surrounding this will now be considered in-line with EFL regulations,” the EFL added.

It is understood Cardiff were unhappy with the decision to abandon the match.

A statement on the Bluebirds’ website confirmed the postponement and said: “Further details will follow in due course.”

An EFL spokesperson said: “Following the abandonment of this afternoon’s Sky Bet Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Cardiff City, the circumstances surrounding this will now be considered in-line with EFL Regulations.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

