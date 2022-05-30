Watch: Cheers and applause for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid farewell

Gareth Bale was greeted with cheers and applause as he bid farewell to Real Madrid last night.

After a parade through Madrid to show off their Champions League trophy they had won after beating Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday evening, the Real players were introduced one by one to the crowd at the Bernabeu Stadium in a glitzy homecoming ceremony.

Bale, whose had a tempestuous relationship with the Real Madrid fans and the Spanish during his eight year stay in Spain, applauded supporters and they in return cheered and applauded him.

In another video shot by a Real Madrid fan, it shows Bale and his family having their picture taken with the Champions League trophy. Supporters chant his name as he, his wife and children wave goodbye to the Madrid fans. When he then goes to sign autographs and have his picture taken with fans he is given a standing ovation.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of the relationship of the Welshman with the club, he has presided over the greatest period in the club’s history, winning five Champions League trophies.

Add in three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey victory, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies and you have the greatest haul by any British player playing abroad in football history.

Thankfully as time passes that’s what any Real Madrid fan will remember. In the end they’ll only see the good times and treat Gareth Bale as the true great he is.

Not only a Real Madrid legend but a world football icon.

Standing ovation for Gareth Bale 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/PBRdL1A6LO — Kanto Bale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇫🇷 (@KantoBale11) May 30, 2022

