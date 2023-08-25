Watch: Chester Zoo names penguins after Wrexham owners Rob and Ryan

In a move that will no doubt put a smile on every Wrexham fan’s face but possibly not on the faces of fans of arch rivals Chester City, two new penguin additions to Chester Zoo have been named after Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The Humboldt penguin chicks recently hatched at the zoo and Wrexham-supporting zookeepers thought naming them after the Hollywood duo would be an ideal way to bring some much needed attention to the plight of the rare penguins – and no doubt also wind up Chester City’s fans.

At just over three months old, Ryan and Rob have just hit the water for their first swimming lessons.

A video shows the penguin chicks making a splash at the zoo and explains the aims of naming the penguin chicks after the Wrexham owners.

A caption accompanying footage of the penguins reads: ‘Having hatched in late April, Rob and Ryan have now shed their fuzzy grey baby feathers and are now learning to swim alongside the zoo’s 45 strong penguin colony – and their diving skills are already spot on.’

It continues: ‘Humboldt penguins like Rob and Ryan are very charismatic but they’re sadly in decline

‘These iconic birds are vulnerable to extinction in Chile and Peru.

‘Climate change, pollution and overfishing are putting them at risk of extinction

‘We hope Rob and Ryan will inspire more people to take small, daily steps to help protect their future

‘Simple changes like using single-use plastics, eating sustainably caught fish and reducing energy will ensure these penguins will keep on waddling for generations to come.’

@VancityReynolds and @RMcElhenney hatch at Chester Zoo 🐧 Yep, you heard that right… In a bid to bring some much-needed attention to Humboldt penguins – a species that is vulnerable to extinction – one of our zookeepers has named two new chicks after the owners of their… pic.twitter.com/8eoW451RwU — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) August 24, 2023

