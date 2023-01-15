Watch: Choir’s incredible rendition of Yma o Hyd in changing room

When London Welsh beat Sutton and Epsom at their home ground, Old Deer Park in London, yesterday, they celebrated in the Welshest way possible – by inviting a choir into the changing room to belt out some iconic Welsh songs, including a rousing version of Yma o Hyd.

Dafydd Iwan’s indomitable song of defiance may have been reinvented as an anthem for the Wales football team in recent times, but it was originally sung at rugby matches, most famously by Llanelli at Stradey Park.

The London Welsh choir with the help of the exiles’ players proved that they are as talented off the pitch as they are on it with a superb rendition of the legendary song.

Director of rugby at London Welsh, Cai Griffiths, posted the video of the players and choir in perfect harmony on Twitter.

He told us: “We are very privileged that we have a world famous choir at London Welsh. They sing at most of our home games but sometimes we are very lucky that they join us in the changing room for a song with the players.

“Rugby is about enjoying the game on and off the pitch.”

Judging by these joyful scenes everybody is certainly enjoying themselves!

Great day at @LondonWelshRFC. Both teams winning and thank you @lwrfcchoir 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. pic.twitter.com/da0hFq6TMp — Cai Griffiths (@CaiGriffiths) January 14, 2023

And there was a lovely version of Calon Lân also!

One more song 🎵 pic.twitter.com/J2V46bS3dh — Cai Griffiths (@CaiGriffiths) January 15, 2023

