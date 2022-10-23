Watch: Clash between Welsh clubs marred by mass brawl

Bangor 1876 scored a notable victory over Rhyl 1879 in this keenly anticipated derby match.

Sadly the game made headlines for all the wrong reasons, with seven red cards, 10 yellows and a disgraceful mass brawl which marred the end of the match at Rhyl’s Belle Vue Stadium.

With the collapse of Rhyl FC and Bangor City in the past couple of years these two new teams formed out of the ashes of their historic forebears have been reborn much to the joy and enthusiasm of the fan-owned football clubs.

However, no doubt there will be serious repercussions for both clubs after the unsavoury scenes during this Ardal North West Division clash.

In the second half Rhyl 1879 manager Gareth Thomas was shown a red card and ordered to leave the bench for dissent.

In the 84th minute the second red card was shown, Rhyl defender Miles Todd receiving his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident near the corner flag.

The game was in its fourth minute of added time at the end of the 90 minutes when trouble erupted after Rhyl were awarded a corner.

Plastic bottles appeared to be thrown from the crowd at 1876 defender Tom Clarke while he was on the floor following a challenge.

Before the corner could be taken, several fights broke out and numerous punches were thrown.

The referee then blew the final whistle and firstly showed red cards to Alex Jones and Clarke.

Rhyl subs Jack Higgins and Aaron White also saw red, as did 1876’s Corey Jones.

Took Wyatt to see #rhylfc and enhance his football education….

Things escalate quickly in North Wales!! #itfc pic.twitter.com/gZI1VvguD4 — The Ag Recruiter (@ag_recruiter) October 22, 2022

