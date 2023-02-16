Watch: Comedians’ scathing takedown of the Welsh Rugby Union

The comic juggernaut that is the mighty Socially Distant Sports Bar podcast have had their say on the ongoing crisis at the Welsh Rugby Union.

And if I was the WRU I would look away now.

The podcast team of comedians Mike Bubbins and Elis James and sports broadcaster Steffan Garrero have been vocal opponents of what is happening at the union for sometime, but in their latest podcast they fired a sizeable broadside at the way the WRU is run, likening it to a bunch of amateurs choosing who will fly a plane – except none of them are pilots.

The podcast team fresh from playing in front of thousands at the Cardiff International Arena, didn’t hold back in their criticism of an organisation which they believe is desperately need of an overhaul from top to bottom.

The criticism was led by Mike Bubbins, a former rugby player and PE teacher, who coaches a junior side in Cardiff, before Steff and Elis joined in.

“The Welsh Rugby Union stuff is madness. Like bunch of volunteers and nice people get to pick who runs a multi-million pound business,” said Mike.

“They’ve got no background in it whatsoever. Can you imagine going to Heathrow Airport? You got to Alicante and you have amercing of who’s going to fly the plane.

“Well, Dave’s a good lad. He loves a beer. Dave’ll fly it. He doesn’t know what he’s doing, Great in a boat race though. He’s keen, he loves holidays. It doesn’t make any sense.

“They got rid of Amanda Blanc or she leaves in disgust. She goes on to become the Sunday Times businesswoman of the year and one of Forbes most influential business people on the planet.”

See the full exchange below…

Dave’ll fly it! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/XsLm83sgzc — The Socially Distant Sports Bar (@distantpod) February 14, 2023

The ongoing dispute between the Welsh Rugby Union and its players over contracts last night hit a new low with it being reported that the Wales squad walked out of a sponsor event in Cardiff on Wednesday evening.

Warren Gatland’s squad were required to turn up to a dinner organised for sponsors, and those who have boxes at the Principality Stadium.

It’s believed the squad were not keen to attend the event at the Parkgate Hotel, which is owned by the Welsh Rugby Union. while they mull over a strike over proposed pay cuts.

However, the agreed to attend before leaving together early to make a statement.

The event then continued without the Wales players, with on-lookers said to be stunned by the mass action.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

