Watch: ‘Comedy’ goal wins it for Wrexham against Newcastle United kids

A solitary Sam Dalby goal won it for Wrexham in their EFL Trophy group game with Newcastle United U21s.

The home side dominated the 1-0 home victory and it was a comedy of errors that led to the goal in a penalty area that resembled a pinball machine more than a football pitch, with the ball pinging around amongst Newcastle players before Dalby got the decisive touch to rifle home a shot past the hapless defence.

It was the least Wrexham deserved against the Premiership giants’ youngsters, the Dragons also going close when a Tom O’Connor’s free-kick rebounded back off the bar after the home side were awarded a free kick.

The game was notable for home debuts for goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and George Evans, while Jordan Tunnicliffe returned from injury in front of 7,988 fans at The Racecourse – a record home attendance for the EFL Trophy.

