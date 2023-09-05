Watch: ‘Comedy’ goal wins it for Wrexham against Newcastle United kids
A solitary Sam Dalby goal won it for Wrexham in their EFL Trophy group game with Newcastle United U21s.
The home side dominated the 1-0 home victory and it was a comedy of errors that led to the goal in a penalty area that resembled a pinball machine more than a football pitch, with the ball pinging around amongst Newcastle players before Dalby got the decisive touch to rifle home a shot past the hapless defence.
It was the least Wrexham deserved against the Premiership giants’ youngsters, the Dragons also going close when a Tom O’Connor’s free-kick rebounded back off the bar after the home side were awarded a free kick.
The game was notable for home debuts for goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and George Evans, while Jordan Tunnicliffe returned from injury in front of 7,988 fans at The Racecourse – a record home attendance for the EFL Trophy.
O gol de Sam Dalby!! Golaço por sinal 🤣#WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/c5nkZUPE4f
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) September 5, 2023
