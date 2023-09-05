Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: ‘Comedy’ goal wins it for Wrexham against Newcastle United kids

05 Sep 2023 1 minute read
Sam Dalby scores after a comedy of errors in the Newcastle box

A solitary Sam Dalby goal won it for Wrexham in their EFL Trophy group game with Newcastle United U21s.

The home side dominated the 1-0 home victory and it was a comedy of errors that led to the goal in a penalty area that resembled a pinball machine more than a football pitch, with the ball pinging around amongst Newcastle players before Dalby got the decisive touch to rifle home a shot past the hapless defence.

It was the least Wrexham deserved against the Premiership giants’ youngsters, the Dragons also going close when a Tom O’Connor’s free-kick rebounded back off the bar after the home side were awarded a free kick.

The game was notable for home debuts for goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and George Evans, while Jordan Tunnicliffe returned from injury in front of 7,988 fans at The Racecourse – a record home attendance for the EFL Trophy.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.