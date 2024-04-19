Watch: Comic’s hilarious video of ref Nigel Owens as a doorman goes viral

A comedy sketch by a Welsh comic about former referee Nigel Owens if he was a nightclub doorman has gone viral.

Tom Rix, is a rising star on social media, where his videos have been viewed millions of times on TikTok – thanks to his love of a Welsh accent.

When it comes to making a good impression – comedian Tom has it nailed.

His latest video features the Welsh funnyman appearing as former international ref Owens.



It is spot on with the comic nailing the referee’s mannerisms and famous quotes.

It’s even got the seal of approval from Nigel Owens himself who posted on his Instagram:

The Welsh comic who bills himself as ‘the face of a thousand voices’, has amassed millions of likes and shares on Tik Tok, as well as Instagram and Facebook.

But it is his Welsh accent videos that have become hugely popular.

If you’ve not seen his videos you’re in for a treat.

