Sport

Watch: Commentator hilariously transforms into F1 car for Dan James goal

03 Jan 2022 2 minutes Read
Dan James wonder goal

We know Daniel James is fast.

The former Swansea City and Manchester United speedster, now cutting up the turf for Leeds United and Wales, is acknowledged as one of the quickest players on the planet.

So when footage re-emerged today of a video of him scoring for Swansea City vs Hull City running the length of the pitch to tuck the ball away, it set social media alight once again. However, not so much for his goal, but for the fact that the South American commentator hilariously transforms into a Formula One car.

It’s one of the funniest things you’ll watch this year. Admittedly, this year is only three day old, but you get the idea.

However, all is not as it seems.

The video actually first appeared in 2019 when Welsh Twitter user @mirkobolesan ingeniously overdubbed the commentary, which is actually from a South American match, onto James’ quicksilver goal.


Still, the commentary actually fits the Welsh international’s speedy charge on the opposition goal far better than the video from which the commentary originally came.

Brrrrrrmmmmmmmm indeed!

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.