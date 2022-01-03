Watch: Commentator hilariously transforms into F1 car for Dan James goal

We know Daniel James is fast.

The former Swansea City and Manchester United speedster, now cutting up the turf for Leeds United and Wales, is acknowledged as one of the quickest players on the planet.

So when footage re-emerged today of a video of him scoring for Swansea City vs Hull City running the length of the pitch to tuck the ball away, it set social media alight once again. However, not so much for his goal, but for the fact that the South American commentator hilariously transforms into a Formula One car.

It’s one of the funniest things you’ll watch this year. Admittedly, this year is only three day old, but you get the idea.

Throwback to the time when Daniel James was so fast the commentator did *this* 🤣pic.twitter.com/DPv5T1LiFu — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 3, 2022

However, all is not as it seems.

The video actually first appeared in 2019 when Welsh Twitter user @mirkobolesan ingeniously overdubbed the commentary, which is actually from a South American match, onto James’ quicksilver goal.

This is where the audio came from. Seemed apt to put it on Dan James’ goal. https://t.co/Dm85wp7gRV — Steven (@mirkobolesan) February 18, 2019



Still, the commentary actually fits the Welsh international’s speedy charge on the opposition goal far better than the video from which the commentary originally came.

Brrrrrrmmmmmmmm indeed!