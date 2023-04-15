Watch: Controversy as Wrexham player and manager see red in draw

National League leaders Wrexham were frustrated by high-flying Barnet as Callum McFadzean and manager Phil Parkinson were sent off in a goalless draw at The Hive.

Wrexham knocked Notts County off the top of the table with Monday’s dramatic 3-2 win over their title rivals, but could not follow it up as McFadzean’s dismissal early in the second half allowed play-off chasing Barnet to put them under pressure late on.

And the pressure perhaps told as Parkinson was sent off after the final whistle for confronting Barnet goalkeeper Laurie Walker.

Wrexham were the stronger of the two sides in the first half but struggled to carve out clear opportunities other than Elliot Lee’s early low shot which tested Walker from the edge of the box.

The mood of the game changed five minutes into the second half. Paul Mullin’s acrobatic kick was comfortably saved by Walker, but McFadzean appeared to leave a foot in as he went to challenge the goalkeeper, catching him in the face as he lay on the ground.

Barnet’s quickly surrounded the referee who produced a red card.

Wrexham go down to 10 men as Callum McFadzean sees a straight red for this challenge on Barnet's goalkeeper! 🟥😳@TheVanaramaNL pic.twitter.com/7mPTEARP9u — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

Wrexham kept pushing. After Ryan Barnett raced into the box, Ollie Palmer’s shot on the turn was turned away from Walker. They then wanted handball when Andy Cannon’s shot struck Finley Potter, but the defender had his arms by his side.

But Barnet began to make the extra man pay. Ben Foster punched clear from Nicke Kabamba before Courtney Senior’s follow-up was blocked, while a Harry Pritchard effort was deflected wide.

At the other end one of Ben Tozer’s trademark throw-ins found its way to Eoghan O’Connell but Barnet scrambled it clear, and should have won the game late on.

Harry Smith somehow headed wide from close range in the 79th minute before David Moyo fluffed his lines at the death, needing only to turn a low ball goalwards but getting his contact all wrong.

THE CONTROVERSIAL AFTERMATH OF THE GAME

Tempers flare at full-time between the two camps as Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson sees red! 🟥@TheVanaramaNL pic.twitter.com/R79wqjWBsA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

"He was trying to say I was cheating…" 😳 Laurie Walker discusses unexpected confrontation with Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson at full-time… 🎙️ @michaelkurn pic.twitter.com/MZOEaWlI4M — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

"The ref's got it all wrong… I feel the keeper made a meal of it!" Phil Parkinson talks Wrexham going down to 10-men and full-time scenes… 🔥 🎙️ @michaelkurn pic.twitter.com/S1TGEroIuD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

