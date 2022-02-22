Watch: Cornish seal with 100% success rate backs Wales to triumph over England at Twickenham
A Cornish seal with a 100% success rate has backed Wales to triumph over England at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.
The Cornish Seal Sanctuary has been shared clips on TikTok of one of their rescue animals Jinx picking her winner of the Six Nations rugby matches.
The short video shared on the social media site shows the keeper at the sanctuary holding up a Welsh and English flag.
The seal did not hesitate to dive headfirst towards the Welsh flag in the latest video.
The video has so far been liked 11,000 times and shared almost 700 times.
@cornishsealsanctuary With her 100% success rate… Jinx has chosen again 🏴🏴 #rugbypredictions #rugby #sixnationsrugby #sixnations #sixnationrugby #sixnations2022 #prediction #sportspredictions #animalprediction #6nations #6nationsrugby #seal #sealtok #jinxtheseal ♬ original sound – England Rugby
“With her 100% success rate… Jinx has chosen again,” the Cornish seal sanctuary said.
The animal charity, which rescues vulnerable seal pups, provides a permanent home to those who require ongoing care and medication for the rest of their lives.
You can help support the Wales-loving seal here.
At the risk of Jinxing the result, I suggest that our fellow Brythonic Celt has given her seal of approval to an away win at Twickers this coming Saturday.