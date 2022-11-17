Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Cymru players pose for brilliant World Cup portraits

17 Nov 2022 2 minute read
Kieffer Moore shows off his impressive guns (Credit: FAW)

It was a busy day at the Cymru team hotel in Qatar yesterday.

After a long flight from Cardiff to Doha, the squad woke up to a day that saw the players posing for cameras, capturing portraits and striking poses for TV and the wider media.

And the boys didn’t disappoint, obviously relishing being at the country’s first World Cup in 64 years – and have a great time in the process.

We’re particularly impressed with Kieffer Moore’s guns and the steely gaze of Captain Fantastic Gareth Bale, while Dan James looks as if he’s giving opposition defenders fair warning he’s about to leave them trailing in his wake, Joe Allen meantime is wearing the broad smile of a man who realises he is winning his race to be fit.

Happily, everyone looks determined and ready to take on the World Cup. And frankly we can’t wait for that first game against the USA.

Gareth Bale (Credit: FAW)
Dan James (Credit: FAW)
Joe Allen (Credit: FAW)

