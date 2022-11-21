Watch: Dafydd Iwan gives Wales fans moment to remember as he sings ‘Yma o Hyd’ at Doha hotel

Dafydd Iwan gave Wales fans a moment to remember after he turned up at a hotel in Doha to lead them on a rendition of his anthem Yma o Hyd.

The singer appeared at the World Cup party as around 1,600 Wales fans got ready for the match against USA with a party at the InterContinental Doha.

Dafydd Iwan is in Qatar to lead the singing of the official campaign song Yma o Hyd at various locations to support the national team and to raise the profile of Wales and the Welsh language.

YMA O HYD!!!! Scenes in Qatar pic.twitter.com/LkiAiiAkwY — Wales Football Fans (@WalesFootieFans) November 21, 2022

Speaking about his role Dafydd Iwan said: “It’s an honour to be out in Qatar as a cultural ambassador with the Cymru team. It’s an opportunity like no other for Wales to become known for our football and our culture.

“It’s a real privilege to be on this journey with the team and the Red Wall. The players and the fans have done wonders for the profile of Wales and the Welsh language. This song has brought people together around this special team and that’s what we’re here to tell and sing to the world.

“Together with the help of the red wall singing along with this song we hope to raise our game to greater things and I wish the team the best.“

“Wales can win the world cup because they play with heart and that’s what they’ve given the Welsh people, the confidence to believe in themselves.”

