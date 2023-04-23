Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Dafydd Iwan performs stirring Yma O Hyd at Joe Cordina fight

23 Apr 2023 2 minute read
Dafydd Iwan performs Yma O Hyd as Joe Cordina walks to the ring (Credit: DAZN)

This was the moment Dafydd Iwan accompanied by thousands of Welsh fight fans delivered a rousing version of Yma O Hyd to welcome Joe Cordina to the ring at the Cardiff International Arena last night.

And it certainly did the trick as the boxer regained the IBF super-featherweight title with a thrilling split decision win over Shavkat Rakhimov.

Cordina, 31, stripped of the belt due to injury last year, became the first Welsh boxer to become a two-time world champion

The fighter met Dafydd Iwan in Qatar at the World Cup in November where they were both following Wales and hatched the plan to have him perform at the boxer’s sold out world title bout.

“Joe Codina and his manager came onto me in Qatar and asked me if Dafydd wants to sing at the fight but me and Dafydd kept it quiet until the fight itself,” said Dave Driscoll from Arena Projects, the team behind the success of Yma O Hyd.

And it appeared the veteran performer couldn’t wait to get into the ring and perform for Joe and the Welsh public.

“I’m looking forward to performing for Joe as he enters the ring in front of thousands of Welsh boxing, football and sports fans,” Iwan said ahead of the fight.

“I am honoured to do this for a humble young polite man and to perform in front of millions of fight fans worldwide that will be tuning in.”

(Video credit: Dave Driscoll, Arena Projects)

