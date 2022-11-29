Watch: Dafydd Iwan rallies the troops hours before kick off against England

Dafydd Iwan has rallied Welsh fans hours before kick off against England with an appearance at the Intercontinental Hotel in Qatar.

“Good luck to Wales tonight! We don’t believe in miracles – but we’re going to see one tonight,” he said.

He added that they were “one together, stronger” before launching into a rousing performance of the Welsh team’s World Cup song ‘Yma o Hyd’.

To cheers of ‘There’s only one Dafydd Iwan’ he then sang the Welsh national anthem, Hen Wlad fy Nhadau.

Wales and England will meet at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for their final group B fixture on Tuesday, with hoards of supporters having made the trip and millions more watching back home.

Wales fan Mike Gristwood, 52, from Swansea, said he and his friends were feeling “slightly nervous” ahead of the match.

“But we’ll be singing our hearts out later and we’ll be that 12th man that gets our boys over the line,” he said.

Wales fan Steve Pope, 53, said he believed a 4-0 win was possible against England.

“Everyone is being very friendly, but they’ve only had one pint so far,” he said.

“I think we could beat them 4-0 but I’ll take a 1-0.

“If we get a good result our plan is to hop on the Metro and have a good singalong and then party all night.

“If we don’t, it’ll be a case of jumping in an Uber and going back to the apartment to cry.”

