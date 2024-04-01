Watch: Dan James scores sensational 40 yard goal for Leeds

When Dan James stepped up to take the fifth penalty against Poland in the European Championship playoff final he showed the utmost bravery putting everything on the line.

The heartbreak that followed was undeserved for a player who has served his country so well.

He’s had a difficult few years both on and off the pitch, but his fighting spirit to bounce back from adversity has never been in doubt.

The Welsh wonder put his Wales heartbreak behind him to score one of the most memorable goals of his career as Leeds’ promotion push continued beating Hull 3-1

With seconds of added on time remaining the Tigers threw everyone forward, including goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, the ball broke away from the Leeds box towards the Welshman and from 40 yards out he looked up saw an open goal with Allsop stranded and struck the perfect shot into the back of the net.

Unsurprisingly, he was mobbed by his teammates who knew how much scoring that goal would have meant to him, including his international colleagues Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.

Leeds fans were ecstatic for a player who has been one of their most consistent performers with goals and assists this season – and when he left the pitch there was a firm embrace from Connor Roberts.

For those Welsh fans watching well they no doubt felt happy for the little man who will serve Wales well for years to come.

When interviewed after the game he spoke of his Welsh international heartache and his wonderful goal.

He said: “It was unbelievable tonight. Its a massive win especially after the internationals. Coming back to the club I was disappointed but you’ve just got to get on with it.

“When I hit the ball I could see it going in. It was an amazing feeling.”

Dan James puts the icing on the cake for Leeds United! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ATIWtyQ1bS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 1, 2024

