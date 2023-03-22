Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: David Brooks scores first-half trick in Bournemouth game

22 Mar 2023 2 minute read
David Brooks is congratulated by his teammates after scoring for Bournemouth (Credit: AFC Bournemouth)

Welsh international David Brooks’ comeback is looking to be progressing nicely after he starred for a Bournemouth development squad in a 5-2 victory against Portsmouth last night.

After making his return to the Bournemouth squad for the Cherries game against Liverpool and then coming on as a substitute for the game at Aston Villa last weekend, he showed his ability, looking sharp in his side’s routing of their south coast rivals.

He scored a first-half hat-trick and provided an assist before he was taken off at half-time in a pre-planned switch.

Members of the Bournemouth first team and manager Gary O’Neill were in attendance for the game at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

While Brooks continues his return after battling cancer, it was too soon for a call-up to Rob Page’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying games against Croatia and Latvia.

Judging by his recovery he’ll hopefully be fit and firing come the next set of qualifiers.

