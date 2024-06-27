Watch: Dolly Parton’s Welsh love-in with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham’s owners have achieved many things in their time at the football club, not least success on the pitch in the form of successive promotions.

However, they have certainly put Wales on the world map with a respect for our language and culture that is second to none.

Now it appears another star name is pinning their colours to the Welsh flag – unwittingly or otherwise.

It was recently reported that country superstar Dolly Parton discovered she had Welsh ancestry while filming a programme about her family’s roots for US TV.

It’s even said that so inspired has she been by her journey of discovery in Cymru that she and her family have started learning a little Welsh.

With this in mind and ever the shrewd operators that they are, Rob and Ryan enlisted Dolly for a cheeky video, which is bound to bring our lovely country to the attention of an even bigger global audience, while also giving Welcome To Wrexham even more viewers.

So watch and enjoy – and diolch Dolly. Diolch yn fawr iawn!

