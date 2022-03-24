Watch: Embarrassing gaffe as Boris Johnson calls for Ukraine to host Euro 2028 Finals

Boris Johnson has called for Ukraine to host the Euro 2028 finals, apparently forgetting he has backed a joint bid by Wales, Scotland, Ireland and England to stage the tournament.

Speaking at a NATO summit in Brussels just hours after the UK and Ireland bid was submitted, the Prime Minister endorsed a suggestion for the finals to be held in Ukraine in response to Russia submitting a last-minute application to host the finals.

The bid by the football associations of Wales, Scotland, Ireland and England was expected to be awarded the finals later this week as no rival applications had been submitted until Russia’s last-ditch pitch was confirmed.

Today was the final deadline for bids to be submitted by potential hosts.

Asked whether the Euros should be awarded to Russia, Mr Johnson told Sky News: “The idea of Russia holding any kind of football tournament or any kind of cultural event right now is beyond satire. I can’t believe that anybody would seriously consider their suggestion.

“And, yes, I think that the best thing possible would be for the entire Russian armed forces to retire forthwith from Ukraine and hand the tournament to them, of course.”

Uefa chiefs are expected to dismiss the Russian bid, and an expression of interest in the 2032 tournament at a meeting tomorrow.

Uefa issued a statement saying it could “reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary, including in light of the declaration of interest expressed by the Russian Football Union for hosting the Uefa Euro”.

