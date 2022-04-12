Watch: Emotional moment Wrexham legend Gareth Davies told he’s going to Wembley

This was the emotional moment former Wrexham player Gareth Davies was informed that he would be guest of honour at Wembley for the club’s FA Trophy final.

The former Dragons star was given the news by his daughter Kate Braisdell who posted a moving video of the moment on Twitter.

It showed her father become emotional when she told him the news and that everybody wanted him to be there.

Just days ago Hollywood actor and Wrexham AFC owner Ryan Reynolds had committed to bringing the club legend to Wembley Stadium for his side’s FA Trophy final appearance.

The 45-year-old Hollywood star and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney took 100% ownership of the National League side in February 2021.

Since then the team has been the subject of increased attention, and Reynolds continued the good feeling at the club by committing to a campaign to bring Gareth Davies to game in May.

“Rob and I will make sure Gareth makes it to Wembley in comfort,” the Deadpool star tweeted.

“He showed up for @Wrexham_AFC and we’ll show up for him. #GarethIsGoingToWembley.”

Davies, 72, a defender who made hundreds of appearances for Wrexham and captained the side to quarter-finals in the FA Cup and League Cup, has dementia.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise £250 to bring Davies to Wembley for the club’s showdown with Bromley on May 22.

As well as a cup final, Reynolds’ side are also in the running for promotion to the Football League, as they sit second in the National League with just weeks of the season remaining.

Reynolds told ITV’s Lorraine Kelly: “Both me and Rob McElhenney, we love it. It’s such a passion project.

“Football in general has really been both the best and the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I get it now, I understand the beautiful game as much as I can understand it at this stage in life, and it’s a unique brand of gorgeous torture that I’ve never experienced before.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

