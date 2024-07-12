Watch: England fans wound up by hilarious Liverpool turns Spanish video

Liverpool fans have long set themselves apart from other football supporters.

There is their huge dislike of the Royal Family and the English national anthem – regularly to be heard at cup finals at Wembley booing God Save The King.

Just as many are equally apathetic towards the English national side – and it appears there are plenty who aren’t particularly bothered with who wins the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain on Sunday.

In fact, many Scousers like many Welsh people, would love to be independent from England.

One section of the Scouse world which is very much of this opinion is the People’s Republic of Liverpool social media account.

Ahead of the big game this weekend the humorous account has been doing a fantastic job of winding up England fans.

One particular video they’ve shared which shows Liverpool being repainted in the colours of Spain, Spanish flags flying from buildings and Scousers learning Spanish has attracted hundreds of comments from irate England supporters.

Those fans of Gareth Southgate’s side have bitten so hard they’ve evidently had a humour bypass, seemingly failing to recognise that what they are watching is actually a brilliant Nike ad from the noughties celebrating Liverpool and Spain legend Fernando Torres’ arrival on Merseyside in 2007 when Spanish fever swept the city.

In a post on X the wind up merchants from the People’s Republic of Liverpool posted the video with the line: ‘Liverpool this weekend #ScousenotEnglish’

You might want to get in a couple of buckets of popcorn to read the replies.

