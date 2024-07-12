Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: England fans wound up by hilarious Liverpool turns Spanish video

12 Jul 2024 2 minute read
The Liverpool turns Spanish video (Credit: Nike)

Liverpool fans have long set themselves apart from other football supporters.

There is their huge dislike of the Royal Family and the English national anthem – regularly to be heard at cup finals at Wembley booing God Save The King.

Just as many are equally apathetic towards the English national side – and it appears there are plenty who aren’t particularly bothered with who wins the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain on Sunday.

In fact, many Scousers like many Welsh people, would love to be independent from England.

One section of the Scouse world which is very much of this opinion is the People’s Republic of Liverpool social media account.

Ahead of the big game this weekend the humorous account has been doing a fantastic job of winding up England fans.

One particular video they’ve shared which shows Liverpool being repainted in the colours of Spain, Spanish flags flying from buildings and Scousers learning Spanish has attracted hundreds of comments from irate England supporters.

Those fans of Gareth Southgate’s side have bitten so hard they’ve evidently had a humour bypass, seemingly failing to recognise that what they are watching is actually a brilliant Nike ad from the noughties celebrating Liverpool and Spain legend Fernando Torres’ arrival on Merseyside in 2007 when Spanish fever swept the city.

In a post on X the wind up merchants from the People’s Republic of Liverpool posted the video with the line: ‘Liverpool this weekend #ScousenotEnglish’

You might want to get in a couple of buckets of popcorn to read the replies.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
S Duggan
S Duggan
37 minutes ago

I’ve nothing against the England team but the hype! It’s never ending – did we see this much hype when Wales got to the semis in 2016 ? Nope, even Downing street, currently ablaze with red crosses, had to be forced to fly one solitary Welsh flag. It’s time the hype ended – good luck Spain !

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.